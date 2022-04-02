Samoa Joe On His Second WWE Release: “I Knew The Writing Was On The Wall”

Samoa Joe’s last year in WWE was very bizarre. He first got released from his main roster contract in April 2021. Though Triple H, who was unhappy with this decision ended up bringing Joe back even before he could hit the free market at the end of his non-compete clause.

Unfortunately for the former NXT champion, his second run with the company was even shorter than his first. Triple H stepped away from his duties due to some major heart issues. Not too long after that, the officials decided to dismantle the team he had built and revamp the show he had worked hard to put on the map.

Samoa Joe opened up about this turn of events during the post Supercard of Honor media scrum. He explained that he decided to re-sign with the promotion because of William Regal and Triple H:

“My going back to WWE was majorly because of the people I worked with and relationships I built in the company, mainly two people in Triple H and William Regal,”

The Writing On The Wall

With Triple H stepping away and Regal being released from his contract too, Samoa Joe knew the writing was on the wall for his departure as well:

“As Triple H, dealing with his situation which I obviously knew about and was way more concerned about than my employment, Regal and his departure, I knew the writing was on the wall for me. Which is fine, we were a big collective team and a big collective think tank within the company and we went a different way.”

Things seem to have ended up working out perfectly for Samoa Joe despite all this. He made his triumphant return to ROH last night. The Samoan Submission Machine is now all set to make his Dynamite debut this Wednesday.