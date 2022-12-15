Saraya Calls For AEW Women’s Tag Team Division

Saraya wants to see a women’s tag team division in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

As Saraya prepares for a tag team match of her own, she was recently interviewed by Forbes to talk about a variety of topics. One such topic being the potential of seeing a pair of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles in the promotion one day.

The former WWE star explained that, while she doesn’t like there to be too many titles in professional wrestling, she does believe there’s room for women’s tag titles. Especially as it would give some women who aren’t on the show already a chance to get some TV time.

“I’m always for an all-women’s show, for sure. I feel like there could be a tag division we could get going as well,” said Saraya. “Like [women’s] tag team championships.

“I don’t think we should load wrestling with a ton of championships, but there is space for a women’s tag division, too. There are a lot of women we have backstage that are not on the show, and that could give them an opportunity to be on the show.

“There is always so much we could do with the women, and people don’t realize how much talent we have backstage.”

Saraya recently signed with AEW back in September after her contract with WWE expired. Following a string of injury woes keeping her from the ring, she was finally able to return to action against Britt Baker at Full Gear in November, successfully defeating Baker.