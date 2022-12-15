Saraya Won’t Confirm or Deny Whether Sasha Banks is her AEW Mystery Partner

Saraya is neither confirming nor denying the reports that Sasha Banks will make her debut for AEW next month as her mystery partner.

The former Paige debuted for AEW at September’s Dynamite: Grand Slam and had her first match at Full Gear, defeating Britt Baker.

This also marked Saraya’s first match since a neck injury suffered at a December 2017 WWE Live event ended her in-ring career.

Sasha Banks

During that infamous WWE Live event, Saraya’s injury happened after she took a kick to the back of the head by Sasha Banks.

It was reported this week that Banks is ‘done’ with WWE, after being suspended in May for walking out of an episode of Raw.

During an interview with Forbes, Saraya responded to speculation that the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion could team with her in AEW.

“I feel like anytime there’s a mystery, everyone always goes straight for Mercedes (Sasha Banks). They’re like—straight away—it’s her! There’s plenty of women out there, I’m not going to say yes or no to anybody, but there’s a lot of exciting prospects for a potential tag partner.” Saraya.

Saraya and a mystery partner will face AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker on the January 11, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite.

Banks in Japan

Banks could be in AEW soon enough, but that’s not the only promotion with an eye on the Boss.

It has been reported that Banks is set to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, one week prior to the Saraya tag match.

Bushiroad, the parent company for both New Japan and STARDOM, have reportedly reached a deal for Banks to have a handful of matches a year for them.

Banks’ per-appearance contract will make her the highest earner per appearance in Bushiroad history.