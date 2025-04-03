Saraya Recalls a Mortifying Experience Involving Her Father

A person’s first time is a special thing, though it can also be very nervewracking. While there’s countless people who may have horror stories about the first time they had sex, none can compare to former WWE/AEW star Saraya.

On her Rulebreakers podcast, Saraya and her guest Kail Lowry discussed their early romances. Sarays shocked Lowry when recalling the first time she touched a male organ, and how she decided to immortalize this moment in her life.

“I drew a picture of it, in my scrapbook. Yeah, in the scrapbook. And my dad found it!”

Lowry was stunned at this revelation while Saraya admitted to being mortified at the time. When asked if she’s spoken to the ‘inspiration’ of her drawing, the British wrestler admitted so. Not only are the pair still in touch, but “He’s the f***in’ godfather to one of my nephews!”

Saraya’s candidness has come to represent her new podcast, proving that very few, if any topics, are off limits to the former WWE Divas Champion. Fans can expect plenty more from Saraya and her life both in and outside of the squared circle.