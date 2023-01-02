Saraya Proud of Sasha Banks for Knowing Her Worth & Betting on Herself

AEW star Saraya is proud of Sasha Banks for having the guts to walk out of WWE when she felt undervalued and mistreated.

Banks now a free agent for the first time in many years. WWE attempted to re-sign her to a new deal, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement. The Legit Boss will now embark on a new chapter in her storied career. Later this week, she’s expected to attend NJPW‘s Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view from the Tokyo Dome and explore other opportunities in wrestling, the entertainment industry and beyond.

Saraya tells Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk that she’s proud of her former colleague for taking her career into her own hands.

“… She knows her worth and she knows she wants to be treated a certain way, and she deserves to be treated that way because she’s done a lot for the wrestling business.” – Saraya proud of Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is one of the rare attractions in pro wrestling who moves the needle, in terms of ‘butts in seats’ and merchandise sales. Her army of fans tune in and pay up to see her in action. We haven’t seen Banks on television since May 2022, so there is pent-up demand to see what she’ll will do next.

Banks is now in control of her own destiny. She’ll soon be wrestling in Japan, but maintains the flexibility to work wherever her schedule allows.

Saraya says whoever gets to work with Sasha Banks will be very lucky.” She “selfishly” admits that she hopes they cross paths again.

‘Wherever she ends up, I’m gonna be happy for her, and anyone that gets her is gonna be very, very lucky,” she said. “I just selfishly hope that I get to wrestle her one day,’ she admitted.