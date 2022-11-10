Saraya Reveals Recent Conversation with Sasha Banks

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, Saraya revealed in an in-ring segment that she is cleared to wrestle. As a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Saraya revealed that she’s medically cleared to wrestle with no restrictions. She discusses how Stone Cold’s match at WrestleMania inspired her to try to get in the ring again.

After going through x-rays, CT scans, and an MRI, Saraya was officially cleared on Halloween. She said she called her parents and was “crying my eyes out.” She sent the picture from her doctor to Paquette. Saraya is clear on what she can and can’t do. She said “I’m not going to get kicked in the back of the head again — which was my fault, you guys. Again, that was my fault.”

Saraya is referring to a house show from December 2017. She was in a six-woman tag match in Long Island. Sasha Banks kicked her really hard and it resulted in a stinger and losing the feeling in her extremities. At the time, the injury was believed to be career-ending.

Saraya Tells Sasha Banks

(via WWE)

One of the first people she texted after being cleared was Banks. “All of that stuff can mentally fuck someone up to like, end someone’s career. All her fans were attacking me and all my fans were attacking her — well not all of them, a small percentage — but they were all attacking each other. (…) They still send me tweets like, ‘I’m so glad Sasha broke your neck’ and people tweeting her like, ‘how dare you end someone’s career?’ She’s not unsafe, it’s just an accident. It happens in wrestling, that’s what we sign up for.”

Saraya read the text that she sent Banks. “I just said ‘Hey sis, I just want to let you know this because I know that this stuff was really tough on you mentally. But my doctor just cleared me and told me my neck is 100 percent ready to go. I haven’t told anyone else, but I know this will make you feel good: I’m back. Haha'”

Saraya says Sasha was over the moon. Saraya said she told her that she doesn’t want her to feel bad anymore. Having the time away was for the best in the long run because she could focus on herself and get healthy and sober. “I just feel like it was meant to be and I healed in record time. It’s been five years and I’m officially back. It’s pretty fucking inspiring.”