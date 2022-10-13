Saraya Reveals Why She Wasn’t At AEW Dynamite This Week

Saraya has revealed why she wasn’t on this week’s episode of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite.

Some fans were confused as to why AEW’s newest signing wasn’t on this week’s episode of Dynamite. However, Saraya took to Twitter to explain that she wasn’t on the show this week because she had to make a trip home to the U.K.

It should be noted that Saraya’s uncle, Julian, passed away earlier this month. Saraya did note that she’d be back for next week’s episode in Cincinnati.

Sorry!! I’ll be back in next week in Cinci. Had to take a trip home to UK! https://t.co/2n6Tydie5x — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 13, 2022

The 30-year-old began her professional wrestling career back in 2005. She signed with WWE in 2011 under the ring name “Paige.” In perhaps one of the most memorable main roster debuts in recent memory, Paige debuted on Monday Night RAW the night after WrestleMania 30.

She congratulated then-champion AJ Lee on her successful title defense the night before, but after Lee slapped her, this lead to an impromptu title defense in which Paige actually won. Paige also held the NXT Women’s Title at the time.

(AEW)

Unfortunately, Paige’s career was plagued by injuries throughout her WWE run, as the last few years of her time with the company resulted in no in-ring competition due to her inability to get cleared medically.

However, after her contract with WWE expired earlier this year, Saraya opted to sign with AEW, who has since medically cleared her for in-ring competition.