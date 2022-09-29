Saraya Takes Dig at WWE with First AEW Dynamite Promo

Saraya had a subtle dig at WWE during her first promo for AEW during last night’s edition of Dynamite.

The two-time former WWE Divas Champion debuted for AEW during last week’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, after parting ways from WWE in July.

Saraya left WWE on July 7, when her contract expired and was not renewed by the company, and she has since made it clear it was not her decision to leave.

The Promo

Appearing on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Saraya spoke about the promotion being “my house” and was joined in the ring by AEW’s female babyfaces, led by Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm.

When Britt Baker interrupted the segment, entering alongside Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Penelope Ford, Saraya announced a lumberjack match between Storm and Serena Deeb.

Saraya also took aim at WWE’s former CEO Vince McMahon, saying:

“I talked to Tony [Khan] backstage… It’s so good to have a boss that finally listens to me!“ Saraya.

Storm would retain the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship against Deeb later in the show.

Will She Wrestle?

Saraya has not competed so far in AEW, but there is a belief that she will wrestle for the promotion.

According to a recent report, the amount Saraya is being paid implies that she will be wrestlingin some capacity.

Saraya did not get physical during her debut or this week’s AEW Dynamite but teased a potential program with Britt Baker.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion took shots at Saray’s December 2017 injury, which resulted in her retiring in April 2018.