Details on Saraya’s New AEW Contract

It looks like Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, is going to be All Elite for quite some time.

Saraya made her promotional debut at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event one week ago. Due to spinal stenosis, Saraya hasn’t wrestled since 2017.

WWE didn’t sign her to a new deal a few months ago, and she went on the free agent market in early July. Fightful Select reported today that AEW made contact with her shortly after she was a free agent, and AEW’s interest in her goes back to Starrcast weekend.

Contract Details

Saraya has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with AEW. Interestingly, AEW’s level of ‘financial commitment to the 30-year-old star “largely implies that she’ll be wrestling in some capacity.”

We’re still unclear whether or not Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. She’s scheduled to speak on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite tonight. AEW talent did go to bat for her and put in a good word, although one AEW source said: “she didn’t need it, since there was interest when she became available.”

The roster seemed excited about her joining the company and rightfully so. She brings a mega dose of star power to the AEW women’s division. If she does get cleared to wrestle, there are a number of marquee matches lined up with the likes of Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa and others.