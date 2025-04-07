Saraya Teases WWE Return, Wants To Tick-Off 2 Things On Her Bucket List

Former AEW star Saraya (formerly Paige in WWE) has opened up on her pro wrestling future and she has set some goals.

The former WWE Divas Champion has teased a potential return to WWE and revealed that there are a couple of match stipulations that she wants to cross off.

Saraya recently joined in for an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider. She has revealed that she has set some goals in pro wrestling and highlighted that she has never been a part of Women’s Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber match. Saraya also stated that she is planning to train with WWE star Natalya in the Hart Family “Dungeon.” She said:

“I would like to get back in the ring this year and really train and find myself again. I feel like I didn’t do that the past couple of years. I want to do the training side of things. I want to go to Nattie’s training school and get in the ring with her. That’s my focus this year. I didn’t get to do a Royal Rumble or an Elimination Chamber or anything I didn’t get to do. Maybe down the line I will get to do them, who knows?”

In 2018, WWE introduced the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. However, due to Saraya’s neck injury she was not cleared to wrestle at the time and was forced to retire. She ultimately departed the company in 2022.

So, naturally she unable to compete in any of the special stipulation matches. She eventually joined AEW in 2022 and again started competing inside the ring. However, Saraya recently made her exit from AEW and her return to WWE has been rumored ever since.

Recently, several wrestlers have already jumped ship from AEW including Penta and Rey Fenix. There is a huge possibility that Saraya could follow suit. But the question remains whether the WWE medical team give a green signal to Saraya for competing in the ring.

Neck injuries have disrupted careers of several talented wrestlers and it is not be taken lightly. Most recently, Kevin Owens have suffered the same fate, who is dealing with a serious neck injury.