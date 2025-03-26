Saraya Announces AEW Exit, Taking A Break From Wrestling

Saraya’s time with All Elite Wrestling has come to an end. During the debut episode of her new podcast Rulebreakers With Saraya, the former Women’s World Champion shared the news.

“I’m here to tell you that me and AEW’s relationship has come to an end. I had an amazing time there. There’s no bad blood between us. I had such a magical time.”

Saraya’s final appearance for AEW came in October 2024 where she was on the losing end of a four-way Women’s Title contest. After taking “a couple of months” off over the holidays for personal reasons, Saraya had time to reflect on her role as an All-Elite talent.

“I got to thinking — what is there left for me to do in wrestling right now? Right now, there’s really no storylines where I would fit in.”

Saraya clarified that her exit has “nothing to do” with AEW President Tony Khan and instead is “just me thinking that I just don’t fit in right now.” Saraya was worried that she was taking the spot of “someone who could be doing something really special.”

Speaking about AEW, Saraya made clear that “I absolutely love” the promotion Khan launched in 2019. With that in mind, the British star won’t count out a potential return in the future.

“That’s not to say I will never come back to AEW… But I’m taking a little step back and focusing on myself for a bit.”

With her future in wrestling unclear, Saraya plans on “putting my energy into the podcast” with her “wonderful crew.” The wrestler recently shared goals to pursue a career in acting and already has a “big deal” role lined up.

Saraya “loved my f***ing time” with AEW and will miss her former colleagues in the company’s women’s division. While it remains to be seen what’s to come for the Brit, Saraya Bevis is far from finished when it comes to entertaining fans.