Watch: Sasha Banks Edited Out Of Paige’s 2017 Return By WWE

It seems that WWE may have started to erase Sasha Banks’ existence and impact from their history books.

Five-Time Raw Women’s Champion Erased From History

An interesting clip is now posted to the official WWE YouTube page. The clip completely removed Sasha Banks from the major return angle she appeared in with Paige. The clip only features Mickie James, when the original clip featured Mickie and The Boss in the frame.

Now that Pagie’s time with WWE is winding down, the clip was posted to honor Paige’s departure from WWE. The official WWE YouTube channel uploaded a video of the Top 10 Greatest Paige Moments which included her notable return and the introduction of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in 2017.

(Skip to 3:04)

Surprisingly, the footage completed edited the former five-time Raw Women’s Champion out of the return. They only included the IMPACT Wrestling star Mickie James in the frame and removed any evidence that Sasha Banks was there.

The Original Segment

Four years ago, WWE uploaded the original edit of the segment to their Youtube channel. The original clip heavily featured the stare-down interaction between Paige and Sasha Banks, unlike how the Top 10 presents.

You can view the original, four-year-old clip here:

Sasha Banks & Naomi

On the same day as the posting of the Top 10 video, PWInsider reported that Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE’s Internal roster over the last 24 hours.

There have been reports from Wrestling Inc. and WrestleVotes that Sasha has gained her release. Dave Meltzer also recently reported that Banks and her lawyers were still working on getting her release, but the release had not been granted.