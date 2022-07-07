Sasha Banks and Naomi Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster

There have been conflicting reports on the WWE status of Sasha Banks and Naomi. However, an update has come from PWinsider, reporting today that Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE’s Internal roster over the last 24 hours.

It was added that they had heard rumblings that Banks may be doing some signings outside of WWE this fall, but that is not confirmed.

There were reports from Wrestling Inc. and WrestleVotes that Banks had been released. Dave Meltzer previously reported that Banks and her lawyers were still working on getting her release, but the release had not been granted.

Banks and Naomi walked out of a Monday Night Raw event this past May because of creative differences with Vince McMahon regarding a six-pack challenge on the show. The plan was for Naomi to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title while Banks was supposed to wrestle then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell.

WWE later announced that the two stars were indefinitely suspended and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles. They later removed their merchandise from WWE Shop and their contracts were put on hold.