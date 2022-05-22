Sasha Banks-Naomi Situation Expected To Get Worse (Report)

It doesn’t look like the Sasha Banks–Naomi situation is going to get better anytime soon.

WrestleVotes is reporting that the expectation is that WWE management is in a foul mood over the actions of Sasha and Naomi.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out of the May 16 episode of Raw mid-show despite being booked for a match.

After talking to a few people, I gather this Sasha / Naomi situation is going to get worse before it gets any better. While the majority of the support online is in their favor, its quite the opposite with management. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 22, 2022

Suspension & Reaction

As a result of what transpired on Raw, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. In addition, a tournament will be held to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Taking a look on social media, there seems to be an overwhelming amount of support for Sasha and Naomi. Those who don’t agree with the support say the duo was unprofessional and did not fulfill their contractual obligations.

In WWE’s suspension announcement, Michael Cole said that Sasha Banks and Naomi let WWE fans down with their actions.

“Sasha and Naomi took the tag team championships into the office of our Head of Talent Relations, left them there, and then promptly walked out of the arena. Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow superstars.“