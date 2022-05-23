Snoop Dogg Shows Support For Sasha Banks Amid WWE Suspension

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has shown his cousin, Sasha Banks, some love in the midst of her issues with WWE.

Sasha and her tag team partner Naomi have been suspended indefinitely by WWE. The punishment was handed down as a result of the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walking out of the May 16 episode of Raw mid-show.

In addition to the suspension, WWE has pulled all online merchandise for Sasha and Naomi. The company has also removed them from its TV intro.

Amid all the drama, Snoop Doog is showing “The Boss” some family love.

It was reported by PWInsider that creative differences were to blame for the incident. Sasha and Naomi were set to compete in a six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for Bianca Belair‘s WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

Naomi was scheduled to win the match and face Belair at Hell in a Cell on June 5. Sasha Banks was going to challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Both were expected to lose their singles title matches.

The issue seems to be that Sasha and Naomi felt the work they had done as a tag team was being tainted.

It had also been reported by former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide that contracts for both Sasha and Naomi are coming due in the near future.