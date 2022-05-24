WWE Fires Another Shot At Sasha Banks & Naomi

WWE has once again taken aim at Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were suspended indefinitely after they walked out of the May 16 episode of Raw mid-show. Some rumors have disputed WWE’s claim that the two actually left during the show.

On the May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole said that Sasha and Naomi let everyone down during the suspension announcement.

More Shots Fired

WWE

Many believe that WWE poured gas on the fire by taking shots at its former Women’s Tag Team Champions. They were already suspended and stripped of the titles and have had their merchandise pulled.

That isn’t enough for WWE as the company took even more shots at them during the May 23 episode of Raw.

Here’s what Corey Graves said during the broadcast.

“Last week it was the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and the then Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha and Naomi would leave during the broadcast of Monday Night Raw.

“Walked out of the arena during the show and Nikki ASH and Doudrop were actually scheduled to be part of the six-pack challenge main event.

“Sasha Banks and Naomi would relinquish their Championships and disappointed the WWE Universe in the process.”

As journalist Scott Fishman points out, fans should remember these shots are not coming from Corey Graves himself.

Don’t shoot the messenger. Corey Graves also doing his job. #WWERaw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 24, 2022

Quotes via Fightful