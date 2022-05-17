Original Plans For Sasha Banks & Naomi Revealed

It appears the initial plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi have been revealed and it’s left more questions than answers.

During the May 16 episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Sasha and Naomi would be featured in a six-pack challenge. The match was to also feature Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop.

The winner was to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Sasha Banks & Naomi Exit Midshow

The problem is, the match never took place. The commentary team revealed that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions left the building. As a result, WWE booked Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a number one contender match.

PWInsider reported that Sasha Banks and Naomi legitimately left the arena. Sasha had creative differences with Vince McMahon and decided to leave once the WWE Chairman didn’t budge on her suggestion for a tweak in plans.

Naomi left with her, which is puzzling given this latest update.

Initial Plans

PWInsider is now reporting that Naomi was scheduled to win the six-pack challenge. This has left many confused as to why she would leave with Banks if she was going to be getting a big spot at the upcoming June event.

We’ll keep you updated as more information rolls along.