Scott Steiner Calls Out Move Theft, Says WWE Star Owes Him Residuals

Scott Steiner wants fans—and announcers—to remember the truth: the Frankensteiner was his creation, and it’s not to be confused with a generic hurricanrana. In a new interview on Casual Conversations, the former WCW and WWE star set the record straight on one of wrestling’s most iconic moves.

“I had thought of the move when I was in Memphis. But I knew enough not to use it on Memphis TV… I waited until I was on national TV.”

Steiner’s reasoning for keeping the move a secret? He didn’t want someone from WWE or the NWA to steal it before he got the spotlight. Now, Steiner’s nephew Bron Breakker can be found using the move each week on WWE Monday Night Raw.

“He steals all my Frankenstein suplexes… he still owes me all the residuals for copyright thievery.”

Steiner’s tone was playful, and he doesn’t actually have an issue with his nephew using his move. With that said, Steiner takes pride in his contributions to the wrestling world, incluind how Japanese fans and wrestlers still recognize the Frankensteiner as his creation.

“It’s pretty cool it’s still around,” he added. “People really liked the move. I think it’s because it was so different.”

Steiner’s days in the ring are over but with Bron continuing to use his moves, Bib Poppa Pump’s legacy lives on. With Bron riding high as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, fans can expect him to use the Frankensteiner regularly, it’s a fitting tribute—even if Uncle Scott thinks he should get paid for it.