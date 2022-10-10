Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored On RAW Tonight

Sean Waltman hopes that the late Chyna is honored during tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW.

As noted, we have some idea of what’s in store for tonight’s season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network.

One of the planned segments includes four members of D-Generation X appearing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group being formed.

WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman is expected to be one of those members. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Waltman was asked about what he expects from the reunion tonight. Waltman noted that all members of the group are still around – except one.

Sean Waltman and DX at Hall Of Fame

That being the late former Intercontinental and WWE Women’s Champion Chyna. Waltman hopes there is some mention of or honor for Chyna on tonight’s episode.

“The only person that’s not with us obviously is Joanie (Laurer) [Chyna]. I hope that tonight, we don’t forget to honor her or we don’t just brush past that.

“As far as the rest of us go, everyone is in a really good place right now. I’m pretty grateful for that.”

Chyna has not been mentioned much on WWE TV in the past several years since her passing, and is also surprisingly not yet a member of the WWE Hall Of Fame.

It will be interesting to see if that cycle is broken tonight – especially with Triple H now seated in a more authoritative position within creative.

Quotes via Fightful