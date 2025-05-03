‘See You in 30’: Cora Jade Issues Statement on WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Cora Jade, whose real name is Elayna Black, has broken her silence on social media with a heartfelt message addressing her departure from WWE and hinting at what’s next.

In the statement, she reflects on her journey, saying:

“Dropping out of high school at 15 to chase my dreams was scary but I’m so thankful it worked out for the time that it did! I got to live out so many childhood dreams, go so many places, do so many things and most importantly I met some of the most important people in my life that I know I’ll have in my corner forever. Unfortunately it didn’t go how I envisioned and I’m disappointed by a lot of things but I can look back with no regrets and know I did everything with love and passion and always stood up for myself, even in the times I was scared. I’m proud of myself for that. With all that being said, TRUST that this is not the end and only my new beginning. I have a lot to say when the time is right. I have so many ideas and am excited for the future and to be able to show what I truly am capable of. Elayna Black is back from the dead bitches! See you in 30.”

The message signals the return of her pre-WWE persona, Elayna Black, and suggests she is preparing for a comeback in the wrestling world—or beyond. Fans can expect more updates soon as she gears up for the next chapter of her career.