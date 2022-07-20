Seth Rollins Apologizes For Recent ‘Harsh’ Fan Interaction

Seth Rollins has issued an apology for a recent “harsh” interaction he had with some fans at his gym.

Over the years many professional wrestlers have been very open about their expectations for how fans should conduct themselves should they see them in person. Some welcome fans coming up to them and asking for autographs and/or pictures, while others remind fans to be mindful of the respective situations.

Others also would rather keep to themselves altogether. This can lead to some pretty negative blowback on social media, especially after a bad interaction gets leaked out online to the public.

Seth Rollins Apologizes

Recently, Seth Rollins took to Instagram to get out in front of a recent negative fan interaction he had at his gym. Rollins admitted he was frustrated during a workout and was harsh to some fans that approached him and Becky Lynch.

Check out his full apology below.

“Hello fine folks! I love interacting with my fans. You guys are the best. Your continued support of me and the @blackandbravewrestling enterprise is what keeps our collective heart beating strong.

“Today a couple of young cats saw my wife and me training in the back of the brick and mortar and stopped by to say hello. Unfortunately, I was right in the middle of a loooooong workout. I was very harsh and abrupt in my candor. For that, I apologize. There’s no excuse for that.

“If either you folks who I was short with today are reading this, please come back another time. I’d love to apologize in person. That open invite is all inclusive too! Feel free to pop by the school. If I happen to be here, please just be conscious of what’s going on around you! Don’t be deterred if I’m teaching a class or deep in the sweat game.

“It may take a few extra minutes, but I promise I’m down to take a pic or have a quick chat. In closing, thank you again to all of you who’ve had our backs over the years! Here’s to many more! Our door is always open (during business hours) so come on by!”

Rollins is currently gearing up for a big one-on-one matchup with Riddle at SummerSlam later this month. The match was set up on RAW this week after he attacked Riddle during a “KO Show” segment.