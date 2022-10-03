Seth Rollins Does Shield Pose With Other WWE Stars (Photo)

Seth Rollins and some other WWE Superstars recently did the Shield pose together at a recent live event.

Rollins, along with Austin Theory and The Miz, did The Shield pose after the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday. The trio were taking on the team of Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens.

At one point, Rollins, Theory, and Miz even attempted to re-create The Shield’s old Powerbomb finisher on Bobby Lashley. Rollins went as far as imitating Roman Reigns‘ and his signature shout before Ziggler broke things up.

Check out an image and clip from the ordeal here below:

Seth Rollins did the Shield pose with The Miz & Austin Theory at last night’s #WWEBismarck ?? pic.twitter.com/OJvMH1uY3t — wrestling.killer (@wrestlingkill3r) October 2, 2022

The Shield vuelve en un WWE live event gracias a Seth Rollins, The Miz y Austin Theory#WWE #WWERaw #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Pohfq1KV0q — Wwenitroandfast (@WweNaF) October 2, 2022

Of course, not all members of The Shield are under the WWE banner anymore. Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose) is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he reigns as the promotion’s World Champion.

(via WWE)

Roman Reigns sits atop the WWE mountain as its Undisputed Champion. As for Rollins, he’s currently looking to get back to World Champion status himself, serving as, arguably, the top heel on Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins is currently embroiled in a feud with Matt Riddle, which will culminate at Extreme Rules in a Fighting Pit match refereed by UFC Hall Of Famer Daniel Cormier.