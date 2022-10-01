Seth Rollins Says Jon Moxley Is “At The Top Of His Game” In AEW

Seth Rollins sat down with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport for an interview and discussed several topics.

He revealed that he felt inferior to Roman Reigns on the biggest night of his career, his thoughts on going winless against Cody Rhodes and their infamous Hell in a Cell match. Rollins also spoke about the disastrous Hell in a Cell match against The Fiend in 2019. Seth was also asked about a former member of The Shield Dean Ambrose, now known as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Moxley was the Interim AEW Champion while CM Punk was out with an injury. He then defeated Punk on an episode of Dynamite to become the AEW Champion, only to lose it back to him at AEW All Out. CM Punk got injured again during that match and also brawled with The Elite following the media scrum.

AEW President Tony Khan vacated the AEW and Trios Championships on the following episode of Dynamite. Jon would go on to defeat fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Tournament of Champions at Dynamite: Grand Slam to become AEW World Champion once again.

Seth Rollins On His Relationship With Jon Moxley

During the interview, Ariel asked The Visionary about Jon Moxley and whether or not he still keeps in contact with the former Shield member. Seth revealed that Moxley is not much of a phone guy but they keep in touch. The 36-year-old added that Jon is “at the top of his game doing his thing” in AEW and that he’s never had any animosity towards him.

I don’t talk to him as much obviously. We have opposite schedules and different stuff, but our baby girls are close to the same age. And he’s not much of a texter like he’s an in-person cat. He’s not much of a texter or a phone guy, he’s an in-person dude. So if there’s ever a chance, when we were in Cincinnati last time I was there I popped in the house to say ‘hi’ and all that, checked in on him. I do that periodically just to see how he’s doing and stuff. But I’m close with Renee (Paquette), so we are always exchanging baby pictures and what is new with the kids. But yeah, never any animosity. He’s great, he’s at the top of his game doing his thing over in AEW. So nothing but the best. I’ve never, between the three of us (Reigns, Rollins, Moxley) and I can’t speak for any of them, but they were closer than I was with either of those guys as friends off camera. So I assume that they are still chill. I’ve never heard anything to the contrary, but yeah I’ve always had a great relationship with those guys.

Please credit BT Sport with a H/T to SEScoops if you use any quotes from this article.