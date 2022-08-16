Top WWE Star Spotted At GCW Event (Photo)

WWE superstar Seth Rollins was recently spotted at a Game Changer Wrestling event that took place over the weekend.

GCW held the Homecoming event from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event was split into two nights.

The first night of the event saw Jon Moxley defending the GCW world championship against Effy. Night two of the PPV featured the Vows Renewal Ceremony of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.

Rollins didn’t enter the arena with the fans. The former Universal champion however, was spotted catching the action from behind the entrance curtain:

There is no word yet on what Seth Rollins was doing at the GCW show. It’s assumed that he was there supporting his Shield teammate in Moxley.

The Visionary is currently involved in a feud with Riddle. The two were supposed to have a match at SummerSlam. Though this bout was cancelled and Riddle was pulled from WWE programming.

The Ultimate Bro made his return to WWE TV on Raw this Monday. He resumed his feud with Rollins and attacked the former world champion on the show.

There is no word yet on what the company is planning for these two. It’s likely that we will see them going one on one at the upcoming Clash At The Castle PPV.