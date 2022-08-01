Seth Rollins Responds To Comments About His Behavior In NXT

Seth Rollins has had one hell of a wrestling career filled with many accolades. However, he has also had his fair share of troubles in his journey to becoming one of the most successful pro wrestlers of all time.

This was especially true for his training days. Former NXT trainer Road Dogg had recently talked about this. He explained that The Architect would become annoyed with advice given to him during his developmental run.

The former world champion responded to these claims during an interview with Sports1. Rollins admitted that he was pretty stubborn at the time:

“I used to be pretty stubborn, that’s true, and that was a problem starting in WWE twelve years ago and going through the NXT roster.

On the other hand, my personality helped me because you need confidence to make it in WWE, but it was difficult with me.” said Seth Rollins, “It must also have been because I came from another world.”

The WWE star also talked about his visionary character. He was asked about comparisons to ‘The Macho Man’ Randy Savage and whether the colorfulness of his gimmick is inspired by the wrestling legend.

Replying to it, Rollins said that his main goal was to differentiate himself from how Roman Reigns is doing things but admitted that he is a big fan of wrestling from the past and Savege.