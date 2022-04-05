Seth Rollins Proclaims WWE As “Premier Professional Wrestling Company” In The World

If you’re in the professional wrestling business, WWE is where the big boys come to play, according to Seth Rollins. Rollins recently did an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast prior to Monday Night RAW last night, touching on a number of topics. During the interview, Rollins was asked about Cody Rhodes leaving All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and returning to WWE.

When asked who else Rollins would like to see make the jump to WWE, “The Architect” noted that anybody who wants to work in the “big leagues” and establish themselves as the best in the world needs to be under the WWE’ banner.

“Oh man, anybody who wants to come work in the big leagues,” Rollins said (via WrestlingNews.co). I said it to him, I’ve said it before, this is the premier professional wrestling company on the planet. I know, ‘Oh don’t say professional wrestling,’ doesn’t matter. We have the best in the world and now we have Cody Rhodes on top of that and he is joining that club. So if you want to be the best, don’t go play rinky-dink, come here, do your thing here.

“We are the best, top-notch, across the board. I’m not taking anything away from anybody else who is anywhere else, I love it, do what you do, you guys are tremendous and there are great talents out there, but this is where you are the best. This is where you find out if you can hack it on the top top top level.”

Rollins was one-half of one of the best matches of WrestleMania 38 weekend. Cody Rhodes was revealed as Rollins’ mystery opponent for the Dallas event, and the pair put on a tremendous matchup. Rhodes left WWE back in 2016 before helping establish AEW to where it is today. After becoming a free agent earlier this year, however, “The American Nightmare” decided to return to WWE, where he has his sights set on becoming World Champion.

As for Seth Rollins, despite taking the loss to Rhodes at “The Show Of Shows,” the pair shook hands following Rhodes’ promo on Monday Night RAW last night, seemingly putting an end to their short-lived encounter.