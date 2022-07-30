Seth Rollins Pulled From SummerSlam Media Obligations

Seth Rollins was pulled from media obligations during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Much has been made about the status of Seth Rollins going into the big July 30 premium live event. WWE’s biggest show of the summer will be held inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rollins was expected to share the ring with Riddle. Instead, WWE ran an injury angle where Rollins stomped Riddle’s head onto steel steps. In storyline, the injury was bad enough to cancel the match.

The angle reportedly wasn’t done to hide a real injury, it was simply a creative change.

Seth Rollins Yanked From Media Obligations

Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE)

Seth Rollins was expected to attend media day on the Friday before SummerSlam. While Seth was in the area and witnessed WWE tryouts, he ended up being pulled from his planned media interviews. Fightful brought word of the news.

At this time, it is unknown why Rollins was pulled from media obligations. There also hasn’t been an update on whether or not he will remain on the card.

Speculation has run rampant on who Rollins’ opponent will be if he still has a match for the show.

Names such as Dolph Ziggler and top free agent Johnny Gargano have been rumored. Nothing has been confirmed at this time.