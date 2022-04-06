Seth Rollins Calls Weekly Three-Hour RAWs ‘Obnoxiously Long’

Although Seth Rollins thinks WWE is the world’s premier wrestling organization, he’s not a fan of the three-hour weekly episodes of Monday Night RAW. Rollins was speaking on the SI Podcast recently and was asked about RAW being three hours every week. Rollins called three hours “obnoxiously long” for a weekly wrestling program.

“I think a three hour show is just obnoxiously long every week. Everything gets stretched out, you know, and you’ve got to cram — you got to fill three hours of television, there’s just nothing to be done,” Rollins said (via WrestlingNews.co). “You know, that’s just how it is. So I think two hours is a beautiful kind of number for a pro wrestling show. And I think it’s easier to make everything mean a little bit more.

“You know, on SmackDown when I was there last year, I hardly ever wrestle on television and so it was kind of a big deal. You look at Roman [Reigns], he hardly ever wrestles on television, I think maybe a handful of times in the last year. So when he has matches at these pay-per-views, they feel like big deals and on Raw I’ve wrestled in like 26 five-star matches in the last two months.

“It’s just been wild the amount of actual wrestling that I have to do and I’d love to avoid that but it is what it is. I like the fact that I get a lot more screen time on Mondays because you have the extra hour but yeah it’s a apples to oranges type thing. I do think three hours is just a lot to ask every week of a viewer.”

Rollins seems to be in agreement with a large portion of the professional wrestling community. One of the biggest critiques fans have had for WWE is the three-hour-long runtimes for Monday Night RAW. As Rollins mentioned, three hours is certainly a lot to ask of a viewer. However, it doesn’t seem like that formula will be changing for WWE anytime soon.

As for “The Architect,” he comes off of a great matchup against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend in Dallas. Although Rhodes was the one to emerge victorious from the matchup, both men put on what was one of the best matches of the action-packed weekend.

There doesn’t seem to be any lingering issues between the pair, however, as Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes shook hands on Monday Night RAW earlier this week.