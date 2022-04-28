Several WWE Stars Missing Shows Due to COVID (Report)

It looks like the recent COVID-19 contractions have crept into WWE as well.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that several WWE stars have been missing shows due to COVID-19. No names were listed as to who actually got the virus, but it was specified that there are several who have fallen ill.

As of this writing, WWE has not made any official announcement, and no Superstars have gone public with the news either. Now that COVID-19 isn’t as widespread as it once was, WWE is no longer regularly testing their athletes for the virus.

However, when talents do test positive, they’re kept off shows to prevent spread. Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite it was revealed that AEW World Champion Adam “Hangman” Page was kept off the show due to contracting COVID.

It was also reported that AEW had to do a lot of rewriting as a result. Although he wasn’t at the show, it was still announced that he’d be defending his title against CM Punk at Double Or Nothing.

Several professional wrestling stars have already dealt with the virus in the past; including Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Goldberg, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks, Will Ospreay, KENTA, Jake Roberts, Carmela, Nyla Rose and Pat McAfee.

SEScoops wishes the everyone currently affected a quick and full recovery.