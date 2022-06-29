Shayna Baszler ‘Frustrated’ By Criticism Ronda Rousey Receives

Shayna Baszler is “frustrated” by the criticism her friend and WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey receives.

Rousey officially made her WWE debut in 2018, joining WWE full-time as a competitor. She has since gone on to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles once each, the latter of which she still holds.

While Rousey has certainly done some impressive things since making the jump from mixed martial arts (MMA) to professional wrestling, she isn’t without her critics.

Whether it’s her in ring work, promos, or the way she ended her MMA career, there’s always a group of people who have something negative to say about “The Rowdy One,” and as Shayna Baslzer explains on “Out Of Character” with Ryan Satin, it frustrates her.

“Here’s the thing, I know Ronda enough to know that she does not spend her time on social media. Anytime she comments is because someone has said, ‘Hey, Ronda, you should comment on this,’ which isn’t often because she’ll still be like, ‘Why? Who cares?’ I get frustrated when – it’s a little more selfish than that. I get frustrated if I ever were to speak out.”

Rousey and Baszler are great friends, having competed together in the UFC for several years. Both women now have homes in WWE, although a singles title run on the main roster has eluded Baszler thus far.

She is a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion as well as a former NXT Women’s Champion. As for Rousey, she’s slated to put her SmackDown Women’s Title up for grabs against Natalya at the upcoming Money In The Bank premium live event.

Quotes via 411Mania