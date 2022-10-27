“She Needs Some Damage Control” – Bayley & Saraya React to Interview on AEW Dynamite

Renee Paquette, formerly known in WWE as Renee Young, recently signed with All Elite Wrestling.

She appeared several times during this week’s episode of Dynamite. Renee was set to interview Saraya, formerly known as Paige, when Britt Baker interrupted.

Britt and Saraya traded words until Renee shut them both up. Paquette said that they were going to do this properly if they wanted to talk about it and Britt stormed away.

Saraya debuted in All Elite Wrestling last month at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb to retain the AEW Interim Women’s Championship. After the match, the heels attacked and Britt set up for the Lockjaw on Storm. Saraya’s music hit and Britt retreated with Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Serena Deeb.

Bayley Reacts to Interview on AEW Dynamite

Bayley is currently involved in a bitter rivalry with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The Role Model battled her for the title in a Ladder match at Extreme Rules but came up short. Bayley defeated The EST in the main event of RAW. A repackaged WWE Superstar interfered in the match and it led to Bayley picking up the victory.

After Renee Paquette put an end to the bickering between Saraya and Britt Baker on Dynamite, Saraya took to Twitter and claimed that she loves “spicy” Renee.

Renee told us to stfu pretty much. I love spicy renee. https://t.co/4Jp4Jlsh2B — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 27, 2022

Bayley responded and said that Renee was in “a bit of a pickle”. Saraya then joked that she needed some “damage control”. Bayley is currently the leader of the Damage CTRL faction with Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai.

She needs some damage control…