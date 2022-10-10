Sheamus Reveals What Brought Back His Passion For Wrestling

Sheamus recently had his passion for professional wrestling rejuvenated.

“The Celtic Warrior” was recently interviewed on “The Ringer Wrestling Show,” where he discussed his current involvement with The Brawling Brutes, Ridge Holland and Butch. Sheamus admits that working with Holland and Butch have brought back his passion for professional wrestling to its highest point.

“[We] are so passionate about what we do. I’ve been here over 13 and a half years on the main roster, and these two boys… really brought my passion back to a level 10. … There’s no level of authority here.

“We’re just three boys, three mates, who will bleed and die for each other out there… There is no ego. I’ve never had that reaction before in my career. The last [eight months] with these guys has been incredible, and it’s been organic.”

Sheamus first joined WWE back in 2006. He broke out into the World Title picture in 2009 when he defeated John Cena for his first WWE Championship.

Over the years, Sheamus would become one of WWE’s top stars, winning several notable accolades.

He is a four-time World Champion, a three-time United States Champion, and a five-time Tag Team Champion with Cesaro. Sheamus has also won the Money In The Bank, King Of The Ring, and Royal Rumble.

Now, the 44-year-old resides on the blue brand and has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion Gunther for the past several weeks, putting on absolute classics inside the ring.