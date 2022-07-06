Shotzi Explains Why She Deleted Twitter Account

WWE SmackDown superstar Shotzi has given an explanation for deleting her Twitter account.

After performing in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Shotzi received some brutal remarks over struggling at certain spots. These comments went beyond fair criticism.

Some reminded the SmackDown talent that she had poked fun at Chris Jericho‘s infamous crashpad spot at the conclusion of AEW‘s Blood & Guts match back in 2021.

At the time, Shotzi insisted that she was simply making a joke and she thought the match Jericho had been in was great.

What seemingly drove Shotzi to delete her Twitter account, however, were people calling for her to be fired over a few botched spots.

Shotzi Speaks Out

Shotzi took to her Instagram Stories to break her silence on deleting her Twitter account. She said that simply put, all the negativity wasn’t doing her mental health any good.

“I appreciate everyone checking on me but I swear I’m fine. I have been going through the toughest year of my personal life so it’s deeper than nasty comments, but also Twitter has not helped with my already fragile mind state. Just trying to stay motivated and positive. I am focused on my goals and not what’s on the internet.” Shotzi on leaving Twitter

The good news from that statement is that Shotzi is doing well. Perhaps removing herself from the cesspool that is Twitter will do her some good.

Despite having an off night at MITB, Shotzi was still very over in the match as the crowd cheered every time she went to climb up the ladder.

Despite the botches, Shotzi has made it clear that she’s willing to sacrifice her body for fans’ entertainment.