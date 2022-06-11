WWE SmackDown Superstar Helped to the Back Following Possible Injury

A superstar on the SmackDown brand needed to be helped out of the ring and to the backstage area.

The hits just keep on coming in WWE. The company announced Cody Rhodes will be out for nine months after undergoing surgery for his right pec. Big E has been out of action since March due to a broken neck. Ridge Holland recently suffered a knee injury.

It’s possible another superstar could be on the shelf depending on the severity of her injury.

Xia Li Needs Assistance Getting Backstage

Following her Money in the Bank qualifier against Lacey Evans on the June 10 episode of SmackDown, Xia Li remained down in the ring and was attended to by a referee and a member of the medical team.

Both the referee and the medical staffer helped Li get out of the ring and through the crowd to the backstage area.

Mr. Steal Yo Dibs captured footage of what transpired after the match.

We’ll keep you posted on the status of Xia Li and obviously, we hope it isn’t anything serious.