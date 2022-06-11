WWE Announces Cody Rhodes Will Be Out For 9 Months

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes is going to be on the shelf for quite a while.

The company made the announcement on the June 10 episode of SmackDown and later took to social media with the following post:

“INJURY UPDATE

“After a vicious attack by Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Rhodes had successful surgery on Thursday performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas to reattach his pectoral tendon. Rhodes will face a long recovery and will be unable to compete for nine months.”

Cody tore his right pectoral muscle completely off the bone while preparing for his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. Despite most of his pec and arm being bruised, Cody went through with the match and put on one of the best performances of his career.

Rhodes underwent successful surgery this week.

If Cody is indeed out for the full nine months, he will miss the Royal Rumble event and will barely be able to make it for WrestleMania 39.

Time will time if Cody’s recovery process can go quicker than expected.