Watch: Top Stars Brawl After Raw Goes Off Air

Seth Rollins and Riddle continued their very personal rivalry on this week’s episode of Raw and the build-up for their match continued even after the show went off air.

The main event of this week’s episode of the brand saw Io Sky defeating Alexa Bliss in a one-on-one match with help from her Damage CTRL partners. An injured Asuka tried to save both Bliss and Bianca Belair from a post-match beatdown.

The WWE faction, however, managed to get the upper hand. The show ended with a shot of Bayley, IO Sky and Dakota Kai all holding championship gold on top of a ladder.

What Happened After Raw Went Off Air

Both Riddle and Seth Rollins were featured in a very personal promo segment on the show. Daniel Cormier also made an appearance on the Titan Tron and said that he’ll see them both in Philadelphia.

The on-air segment ended with Rollins knocking Riddle’s hat and heading to the back. Though this wasn’t the end of the night for these stars and they were involved in a brawl after the cameras stopped rolling:

Seth Rollins and Riddle will face each other in a Fight Pit at Extreme Rules this Saturday. Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee for this bout.

