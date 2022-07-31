WWE And AEW Stars React To Big SummerSlam Returns

The SummerSlam PPV featured not one but three big returns. The opening match of the night saw Bianca Belair retaining the Raw Women’s title over Becky Lynch.

Bayley made her long-awaited comeback right after this. Though she wasn’t alone. Both Dakota Kai and Io Shirai made their returns as well and formed a new faction with the former women’s champion.

Triple H was the first person to react to the formation of this new group. The new head of WWE creative took on his Twitter and said that we’re just getting started:

Shirai also commented on her surprise SummerSlam appearance. There had been reports that The former NXT star’s contract was expiring soon. Many believed that she was done with the company after NXT Stand & Deliver in April.

However, Shirai not only made a big return but got a new name in IYO SKY as well. She updated her Twitter profile to reflect this change and noted that she is back:

I’m back



I’m here



I’m…



I Y O S K Y #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/TZm5Upu1wu — IYO SKY (@shirai_io) July 31, 2022

AEW star Ruby Soho couldn’t contain her excitement seeing her friends. She first referenced the Riott Squad which she led during her time in WWE. Soho later noted that she was happy for the WWE stars:

There will never be a Squad to me, that can top my girls but…



Holy Shit! I’m happy for my friends!



??? — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) July 31, 2022

Other people who reacted to these big returns included Paige, NXT star Jacy Jayne, Carmella, Natalya, Wade Barrett and more. You can check out their reactions below:

Hell yeah!!! @itsBayleyWWE is back!!!!!!!! And she didn’t come alone!!! #SummerSlam — Mella Is Money ? (@CarmellaWWE) July 31, 2022