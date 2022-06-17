Stephanie McMahon’s Internal Message After Becoming Interim CEO & Chairwoman of WWE

Stephanie McMahon is now the interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE and she has addressed the news with company staff.

Earlier this morning, WWE announced that Vince McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his role as the WWE CEO and Chairman. In his place for the time being is Stephanie McMahon.

The news comes in the midst of the WWE board investigating allegations that Vince made a $3 million pact with an ex-employee. The two reportedly had sexual relations and the woman allegedly received payment to keep quiet.

Stephanie McMahon’s Message To WWE Staff

Brandon Thurston has taken to Twitter account to reveal the internal message Stephanie McMahon sent announcing she’s taking over in the interim.

“I will be returning from my leave of absence and assuming the role of interim Chairwoman and CEO. I love our company and am excited to continue to work with our President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan and our Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank Riddick. And of course, I look forward to working with all of you. My door is always open.” – Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon also tweeted the following on Friday morning, in reference to WWE’s bombshell management shakeup:

Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. https://t.co/E2MushpoSG — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 17, 2022

This is quite the turnaround for Stephanie. She had announced a leave of absence back in May to focus on her family. While things seemed to be amicable, reports started surfacing that there was internal doubt over Stephanie’s abilities.

The stories making rounds seemed like a bit of a hit job and Vince McMahon was said to have allowed those reports. The belief was that the odds of Stephanie returning to the company were slim.

Vince McMahon will keep his role as it relates to WWE creative.