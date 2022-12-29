Steve Austin Most Likely Of Three Big Names To Appear At WrestleMania

It sounds like WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is the most likely of three big names that could be at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Austin wrestled his first match in 19 years back in April. He competed against Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Disqualification singles bout to close out Night One of WrestleMania 38. Austin ultimately won the bout in his home state of Texas.

It was his first match since his retirement match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. Austin lost that bout before walking off into a silent retirement. However, after his return match earlier this year, many have speculated if Austin could wrestle yet again as WrestleMania season approaches.

Austin is one of three big names speculated for WrestleMania 39 this April, including The Rock and John Cena. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin is actually the surest of the three to appear at the event, with Cena and Rock listed as “probable.”

via WWE.com

Meltzer noted that it’s ultimately a question of how Austin is feeling, and that “The Texas Rattlesnake” is going to do what he feels like doing. Since his return match against Owens, it was said that Austin was actually pleased with his performance in the matchup, likely leaving the door open for another return bout.

Perhaps that could very well happen this April in Los Angeles. Of course, the question then becomes – who would his opponent be? Let us know who you’d like Steve Austin to face off against in the comments below!