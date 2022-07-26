Steve Austin Names Two Current WWE Stars As Future HOFers

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin names two current WWE stars he thinks will be joining him in the Hall Of Fame one day.

Austin was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he discussed a recent WWE Live Event he went to in Reno, Nevada. There, Austin witnessed a main event between SmackDown Live stars Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

The match was a No Disqualification match and Austin was thoroughly impressed by the pair.

“Drew and Sheamus headlined the card and they had a tremendous main event,” Austin said. “They went probably, at least 20 minutes, in almost like an ‘Anything Goes’ type match, and they tore the house down.

“They were a great main event and everybody loved them. So Drew McIntyre still doing great things. Hell, Sheamus, I loved where they got him figured right now.”

Steve Austin Declares Sheamus & Drew McIntyre Will Join WWE HOF

Austin revealed that, after the match, both Sheamus and McIntyre wanted feedback on their work. “The Texas Rattlesnake” had nothing but praise for the veterans, stating that he believes he’ll see them both in the Hall Of Fame one day.

“Two super great human beings, and two Hall of Famers, and all these Hall of Fames that I’ve been in, they’ll go in as well,” Austin said.

Both Sheamus and McIntyre are currently feuding with one another on SmackDown Live. In fact, they’re expected to face off in an “Old-Fashioned Donnybrook” match this week. It will be the go-home episode for the blue brand before SummerSlam the following night.

The winner of the match will go on to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash At The Castle from Wales on September 3.