Steve Austin Welcomes WWE HOF’er For Next ‘Broken Skull Sessions’

Stone Cold Steve Austin will welcome a WWE Hall Of Famer on the next episode of “Broken Skull Sessions.”

WWE has confirmed that Jeff Jarrett will be joining Austin on an episode that will air on June 3 on Peacock TV. Jarrett joins a plethora of big names who have already been guests on the show; including The Undertaker, Bret Hart, Kane, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and so many more.

Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2018. During his time with WWE, Jarrett was a six-time Intercontinental Champion, WWE Tag Team Champion, and European Champion. Aside from his WWE accolades, Jarrett has done a ton in the professional wrestling business.

In WCW, Jarrett won the World Heavyweight Title four times, and was also a three-time WCW United States Champion. One of his World Title wins in WCW came as a result of winning the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament in 2000.

Jarrett also helped found and create TNA, which is known today as IMPACT Wrestling. This provided the groundwork for stars such as AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Austin Aries, Bully Ray, and so many more.

With all that being said, there will be no shortage of topics for Austin and Jarrett to touch on during their conversation.