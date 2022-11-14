Steve Austin Workout Video Has Fans Hopeful for Another WrestleMania Return

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin continues to fuel speculation about his in-ring future with some butt-kicking workout videos.

Austin made his return to active competition earlier this year at WrestleMania 38. In a bouht that nobody thought would happen, Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. It was his first time in the ring since WrestleMania 19, almost 20 years earlier.

With WrestleMania season right around the corner, the Texas Rattlesnake has posted a new video of himself opening up a can of ‘whoop ass’ in the gym. More specifically, in his RV.

On Monday, Austin showed off what it takes to look like Stone Cold at 57 years of age. This workout includes air squats, dumbbell curls, push-ups and kettlebell swings.

Earlier this week, Wrestlevotes stated in an interview that Austin was so pleased with his performance at WrestleMania earlier this year, he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of another special attraction match:

‘He was elated. Let’s say that the performance of the match, everything went so well, and people loved it so much, so I know he was thrilled… and I’d say he was open to doing it again.”

WWE always goes all-out for WrestleMania, but the company is looking to pull out all the stops when the biggest wrestling show of the year heads to Los Angeles, California. There have been reports that WWE is looking for extra celebrity involvement at the event, which makes sense considering the link to Hollywood. We’ve also heard The Rock and John Cena discussed for high-profile appearances.

Wrestling fans have been conditioned to believe, ‘never say never.’ Austin wrestling again is still a long shot. Then again, nobody (including Kevin Owens) thought he’d get back in the ring after nearly 20 years away. Stranger things have happened, so we’re staying cautiously optimistic.