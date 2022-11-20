Swerve in Our Glory Splits Up at AEW Full Gear 2022

Swerve in Our Glory appears to be done for good after failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear 2022.

On AEW’s latest big event, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee faced off against The Acclaimed, who won the titles from Swerve in Our Glory at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

This match marked The Acclaimed’s third title defense and the first championship opportunity for Swerve in Our Glory since losing the titles in September of this year.

The Split

Despite appearing to be on the same page at first, issues began in the match when the team disagreed over whether to put a piece of barricade on the ring apron.

Lee had to save his partner from being put through it, then was sent crashing through it himself by The Acclaimed.

When The Acclaimed went for their tandem finisher, Anthony Bowens’ arm gave out, and Lee cleaned house.

When Strickland told Lee to use the pliers on Bowens, the big man said no, and Strickland slapped the Limitless One.

Irate, Keith Lee helped Bowens up and walked out of the match, and The Acclaimed would hit their tandem finisher to get the win.



The Build

In the run-up to AEW Full Gear, there had been tension within Swerve in Our Glory, which reached its boiling point on the Pay-Per-View.

The two have been noticeably at odds for months, and many fans have been predicting a split for some time.

The now former tag team is expected to feud immediately on AEW programming, though it is difficult to say if they will have a Pay-Per-View match at AEW’s next major event Revolution in March 2023.