New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned at Fyter Fest

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have shocked the world.

Week one of AEW Fyter Fest began on the July 13 episode of Dynamite. The show was stacked and featured key matches. Championship gold was also at stake.

In the main event, The Young Bucks put the AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Swerve in Our Glory, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

The action was intense but in the end, it was Strickland who scored the pinfall over Ricky Starks.

That’s right, we have now AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Many expected The Young Bucks to successfully retain the gold but that isn’t what transpired. AEW has been running a storyline where Lee and Strickland haven’t been on the same page but continue to win.

There was even a moment in the match where Strickland appeared to be looking to turn on his partner but thought better of it.

Here are video highlights of the big title win for Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland: