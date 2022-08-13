Taya Valkyrie Threats To Send People To The Undead Realm (Exclusive)

Taya Valkyrie of IMPACT Wrestling recently spoke with SEScoops Correspondant Steve Fall about her current feud with VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) before IMPACT Emergence.

On the IMPACT Emergence Countdown show, Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary put their titles on the line against VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) in a losing effort.

On the July 7 episode of Impact, Mia Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the number one contender for the Impact Knockouts World Championship. This led to Yim earning a title match against champion Jordynne Grace at Emergence.

However, Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, collectively known as VXT, defeated Grace and Yim two weeks later. This earned them a match for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against champions Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie at the event.

Taya Isn’t Afraid of Deonna & Chelsea

Before the event, the current AAA Reinas de Reinas Champion had the following to say about her competitors:

“We are four absolute killers in the ring. And we all know each other extremely well, for years. And I just know that we’re going to let it all out there like Rosemary and I are Knockouts Tag Champions. We will defend these championships with our lives send people the undead realm. I don’t care like we are going to defend these championships and still retain the knockouts World Tag Team Champions championships on Emergence.

I don’t care what Deonna and Chelsea say or if they’re you know, VXT or V(e)XT whatever, you know. We have been doing and grinding as friends, as foes as you know as tag partners for a while and I hope they they bring their 110% on that day.”

Watch Steve’s interview with Taya Valkyrie here: