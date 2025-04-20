Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania Streak Ends
The End of an Era: Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania Streak is Broken

by Michael Reichlin

Bianca Belair’s flawless WrestleMania record came to an end at WrestleMania 41, as Iyo Sky defeated “The EST of WWE” in a pivotal matchup. The result marked Belair’s first loss at WWE’s biggest annual event, halting her previously unbeaten 4-0 streak.

Belair’s WrestleMania legacy began with her groundbreaking main event victory at WrestleMania 37 against Sasha Banks, where she captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship. That match became a milestone moment in WWE history, featuring the first-ever WrestleMania main event between two African-American performers.

Over the following years, Belair solidified her dominance with wins over Becky Lynch and Asuka, both in championship defenses. At WrestleMania 40, she extended her streak to 4-0 alongside Jade Cargill and Naomi in a six-woman tag match against Damage CTRL.

Heading into WrestleMania 41, many believed Belair would continue her streak, with some fans viewing her as a potential “Mrs. WrestleMania.” However, Iyo Sky’s victory brought a surprising close to Belair’s run of success on WWE’s grandest stage.

Despite the loss, Belair’s accolades remain unmatched. Her 420-day reign as Raw Women’s Champion stands as the longest in that title’s history. She is also one of only two women to win a WrestleMania main event and became a WWE Women’s Triple Crown Champion after winning tag team gold with Jade Cargill in 2024.

While this defeat marks a rare low point in her WrestleMania career, Belair has proven her resilience before—and now faces a new chapter in her storied journey through WWE.

