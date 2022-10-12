The Rock Leaves The Door Open For Future Presidential Run

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t just rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, The Great One’s name has also been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate.

The Rock shot down running for president in 2024 and cited that being a father to his children is his number one priority at the moment. His new film Black Adam is set to be released on October 21st.

In a recent interview with Jake Tapper on CNN, the 50-year-old said that he was humbled by people asking him to run for office.

In terms of the presidency, I’ll tell you this Jake. It all is a convergence of things that are surreal and inspiring. And what I mean by that is, as we get into the midterms, and even a couple of years ago, this idea and the question continues to pop up on whether or not I would run for president. Would I seriously consider it, I have seriously considered it. You have to. When you start looking at some of these polls, and the numbers creep up to 46-50% of people would vote for me should I run. I’ve been really moved by that. I have heard now from both sides of the aisle, the most influential people in politics, asking and hoping that I would run. Again, it is so moving and surreal, but I don’t know anything about politics. I will say that I am a patriot, I love our country, and I love everybody in it.

Jake Tapper then asked The Rock if he would consider running for president down the line, perhaps when his children go off to college. He asked if he was closing the door on a presidential run down the line and The Rock revealed that was not the case.

No not at all, I wouldn’t do that. Thank you for asking and clarifying that. Right now for my daughters, it is important that I’m home, and that stability is important for me to be there. That is the most important thing to me. By the way, that is a tough thing I think to reconcile, I’m blown away by that. The fact that I’m even having this conversation with you. The fact that I’ve been approached by the most influential in the world of politics, which I think you (Jake Tapper) know very well. It was really moving but right now the most important job I have is to be their father.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.