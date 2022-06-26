The Rock Praises SmackDown Promo: “That’s Good Sh*t Brother”

Pat McAfee has continued to impress people with his mic skills ever since joining WWE. This list now includes none other than The Rock.

The former NFL player cut a promo on this week’s episode of SmackDown. He challenged Baron Corbin to a match at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

McAfee also paid tribute to The Great One during his promo. He used the Hollywood star’s ‘millions and millions’ catchphrase while calling out the Lone Wolf, dubbing him as ‘bum ass Corbin.”

?BUM ASS CORBIN..



Why don't you ponder this.. #SummerSlam YOU & ME.. NASHVILLE TENNESSEE



In front of the MILLIONS.. & MILLIONS in the #WWE Universe



Shahtaht to my man @TheRock #SmackDown #SmackDAHN pic.twitter.com/CuCS5lHI3I — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 25, 2022

The Rock is Impressed

This promo was so good that even The Rock took notice of it. The People’s champion wrote on Twitter that this was a great promo which he enjoyed watching:

“In front of the MILLIONS…. AAAAAND MILLIONS….“BUM ASS CORBIN” That’s good shit brother! Great promo. Enjoyed watching this #ISmellIt”

Legend..



I APPRECIATE YOU pic.twitter.com/eeGk25CevI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 25, 2022

The Rock has not been seen in WWE for a while. His last televised appearance came in 2019. He was involved in a segment with Becky Lynch during SmackDown’s 20th anniversary which also included Corbin.

Pat McAfee last entered the ring as a competitor during WrestleMania 38. He first defeated Austin Theory in a singles match before losing to Vince McMahon in an impromptu bout. The segment ended with Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out and delivering a stunner to everyone involved.