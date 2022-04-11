The Undertaker Hopes To See Bray Wyatt Return To WWE

The Undertaker is holding out hope that Bray Wyatt and WWE can come to an agreement for the former star to make a return to the company, which released him last year, one day.

Taker and Wyatt have history as “The Deadman” beat Wyatt at WrestleMania 31, one year after his legendary undefeated streak ended thanks to Brock Lesnar.

“I hope things get worked out with him somewhere,” Undertaker said at WrestleMania Axxess. “He is a phenomenal talent and I think he has a lot to offer this industry. So, I want to wish the best for him. Hopefully, at some point, he comes home.”

Prior to his release, Wyatt hadn’t been used by WWE in several months following his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. WWE had been advertising him for future events just days before the decision was made to let him go.

Since his departure, Wyatt has made some public appearances, but hasn’t wrestled. Although AEW and Impact Wrestling both reportedly had hopes of bringing Wyatt in, the former WWE star decided to pursue other projects outside of the wrestling world including a new horror film project.

Quotes via WrestlingInc