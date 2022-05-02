Theory Hints At SummerSlam Match With John Cena

Theory is teasing a SummerSlam showdown with John Cena.

It’s no secret that WWE is pushing Theory as the next big thing. Theory is aligned with Vince McMahon on TV and has been labeled as the WWE Chairman’s new “Chosen One.” Some reports have even claimed that WWE is trying to make Theory the next John Cena.

Theory vs. John Cena At SummerSlam?

Theory recently took to Instagram Stories to drop a big tease regarding a potential match with Cena (h/t The Brass Ring).

Theory is the reigning United States Champion. He captured the gold on the April 18 episode of Raw. He pinned Finn Balor to win his first singles championship in WWE.

WWE seemingly dropped its own hint of a possible collision between Theory and Cena. During the April 25 episode of Raw, Mustafa Ali returned and said he was hoping Theory would have an open challenge for the United States Championship.

During John Cena’s runs with the United States gold back in 2015, he held open challenges with the title on the line. If Theory eventually does the same, then it would be yet another hint.

Theory stoked the flames of a potential rivalry, taking to social media to claim he’s a better U.S. champ than Cena was. Cena responded, warning Theory to not get too big for his britches.